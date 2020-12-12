Bhubaneswar: MLA Pradeep Panigrahi directly conned money from two of the applicants who had been victimised in the much-debated scam allegedly committed by Akash Pathak on the pretext of providing jobs in a high profile company, state Crime Branch ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi informed at a presser held here Saturday.

Six persons had transferred money to the bank account of Panigrahi and his close associates after being assured of jobs, of which two had transferred money directly to the account of the accused MLA.

“During investigation by Cyber Police Station of the CID CB, it is found that Akash had used fake logo and stamp of Tata Motors and also created fake email ID and visiting card to impersonate himself as the MD of the company. He was issuing fake job letters to gullible job aspirants after collecting money from them through Panigrahi and his close associates. Pathak had also started online training classes for such job aspirants,” said Priyadarshi.

On the other hand, the ADG requested those who have paid money to Akash and Panigrahi to get jobs in the company to come out and report so that strong action can be taken as per the law.

Notably, Akash’s personal secretary David Peter expressed during interrogation in this connection in the morning that many other job aspirants have been cheated by Akash and Panigrahi.

PNN