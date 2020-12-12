Nuapada: A youth and his brother-in-law were killed and another person sustained critical injuries Friday night after an SUV in which they were travelling overturned at Timanpur village under Sinapali police limits in Nuapada district.

According to a source, the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Kalyan Bag and 16-year-old Lakhan Bag. The critically injured Sushil Dharua has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur.

The three persons were returning to their respective villages at Rajpur and Binapur areas in Nuapada district. Owing to poor visibility, the vehicle hit a huge stone, following which the driver lost control over the ill-fated vehicle leading to its overturn.

Some local villagers rescued the three critically injured and rushed them to Sinapali community health centre (CHC) in the district.

However, the doctors treating at the CHC declared both Kalyan and Lakhan ‘brought dead’. Sushil was later shifted to a private hospital in Raipur as his condition deteriorated.

Sinapali police immediately reached the spot after they were informed about the tragic road mishap. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe in this connection.

