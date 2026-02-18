Cuttack: With jaundice cases reported from several localities in the city, Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous Tuesday visited the affected areas along with officials from the Health Department and the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) to review the situation and assess remedial measures.

The outbreak has been reported in Kafla Bazar, Sheikh Bazar, Mansingh Patna and adjoining areas, where several residents are undergoing treatment. Locals have alleged that contaminated drinking water is the primary cause behind the spread of the disease.

Residents claimed that household water supply pipelines laid by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have not been replaced for years, resulting in leakages and the accumulation of dirty water near taps. They alleged that such contamination contributed to the outbreak.

The situation has reportedly been aggravated by poor drainage, with stagnant wastewater collecting in front of houses. Residents also pointed to uncleaned toilet tanks and overflowing wastewater on roads as additional health hazards.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and necessary steps will be taken to prevent further spread of the disease.