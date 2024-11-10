Pune: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, NCP (SP) MLA Ashok Pawar’s son has alleged he was kidnapped by a group of persons who demanded Rs 10 crore from him, police said Sunday.

The police Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three men and a woman in this connection, they said.

The accused allegedly asked Rushiraj Pawar, the son of the Shirur MLA in Pune district, to come with them for a meeting with some persons who wanted to join the NCP (SP), as per the FIR.

The accused took him on their motorbike to a bungalow, as per the FIR registered on Rushiraj Pawar’s complaint.

He was also forced to film an obscene video with an unidentified woman, the complainant claimed.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore for not circulating the video on social media, the FIR said.

Rushiraj came out of the bungalow on the pretext of arranging the ransom money and escaped. He later approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the Shirur police registered the FIR against four persons under relevant legal provisions.

“As per the complaint received, we have registered a case and further probe is on,” Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.

PTI