New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Friday declared the results of the Indian Forest Service examination 2025.

Basavaraj Kempawad has achieved the first rank, Anshuman Kumar Singh secured second position and Siddharath got third rank, the Commission said.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination held by the UPSC from November 16-23, last year and the interviews for personality test held from April 6 to 15, 148 candidates have been recommended for appointment, it said.

Of the total 148 candidates, 42 belong to the general category, 21 to the economically weaker section (EWS), 52 from other backward classes (OBC), 22 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 11 are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The candidature of 71 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, the Commission said in a statement.

The claims of the recommended candidates with regard to their reservation status under EWS/OBC/SC/ST and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are subject to verification by the concerned authorities, it said.

The UPSC has a ‘facilitation counter’ near the examination hall building on its campus and candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination and recruitment on working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers 011-23385271/ 23381125, the statement said.

The result will also be available on the Commission’s website, upsc.gov.in. However, marks of candidates shall be made available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result, it added.