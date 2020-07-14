Bhubaneswar: Aiming to reduce physical contact amidst spread of the pandemic, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) here is set to make payments for its Mo Bus contactless vis a vis ‘Tap And Pay’ method.

‘Tap and Pay’ is a technique where a mobile application that has the HCE (Host Card Emulation) technology allows a customer to initiate contactless payments with the help of short-range wireless android smartphones by just tapping his/her phone near a contactless merchant terminal.

“With the rising cases in the city we have decided to use Tap and Pay technology to avoid physical contact as much as possible. This technique has emerged as the healthiest way of making payments because all that you need to do is to just tap your card. While we also allow other kinds of e-payments, tap and pay will further enhance contactless payment,” a senior official at CRUT informed.

The technology which is said to be apt for online payments below Rs. 2000 has seen exemplary growth since the outbreak of COVID-19. Individual reports have alluded that contactless and digital payments have grown 15 times in the country. With no dependence on internet experts have said that the pandemic has expedited a trend that would have been popular 4-5 years later.

Meanwhile, sources say that this latest initiative of CRUT has come against the backdrop of reducing human interaction through technology as much as possible. However, the official further said that physical transaction will not be completely restricted. “We understand that not everyone will be equipped with latest technology and thus offline payments will still be accepted,” the official added.

