Puri: At least 50 students of Government Girls’ High School, Sunday, visited several mutts, ashrams and other religious institutions in the Holy City here under the ‘Mo Sahar Mo Bhabisyat’ (My City My Future) initiative.

The district administration, in collaboration with Odisha Eco Tourism Foundation, has launched ‘My City My Future’ programme to make students aware of the cultural heritage of Puri.

As per the programme, the students began their journey on bicycles from the district tourism office and visited Kabir Choura, Bauli mutt, Karar ashram, Bidura mutt, Tota Gopinath, Gobardhan mutt, Mother Teresa Shelter Home and Puri Blue Flag beach. The bicycle journey ended at Panthanivas.

During their visit to various mutts and ashrams, the students interacted with religious scholars. The scholars and mutt employees briefed the students about the rich culture of Holy City.

Heritage expert Surendra Kumar Mishra also interacted with the students at Panthanivas. “Puri was the assimilation point for different cultures in India. Sadhus and monks from across the country had visited Puri and paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath. They had set up mutts and ashrams in the city to promote religious and cultural activities. These mutts used to provide shelter to devotees from far-flung places,” Mishra informed the students.

Mishra also pleaded that the culture and tradition of Puri and the history of various mutts in the Holy City should be introduced in the school curricula. “Students should know details regarding the rich culture of Odisha,” he said.

Participating in the event, Puri divisional forest officer (DFO) Sushant Ray encouraged the students to plant saplings. He put emphasis on teaching on climate change and environment pollution.

“We will organise the ‘My City My Future’ programme every Sunday to make students aware of the culture and tradition of Puri,” said Odisha Eco Tourism Foundation chief Yugabrata Kar.