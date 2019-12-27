Srinagar: Mobile internet services were restored Friday in Kargil district of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The services which were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 August 5 was briefly restored in October for a fortnight, but then it was shut again.

“We have restored internet today morning. The broadband was never shut in Kargil,” Bashirul Haq Chaudhary said.

He said: “The district administration has spoken to all the stakeholders, including the religious leaders to help prevent any misuse of the mobile internet.

“Kargil has always remained peaceful and we hope that everybody will play his part to ensure that it remains like that.”

While the broadband has been restored in Jammu, it remains blocked in Kashmir. The mobile internet continues to be shut in both Jammu as well as Kashmir.

The internet blockade has caused a lot of inconvenience to the students and businessmen across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The people have been demanding that the services be restored so that their difficulties come to an end.

