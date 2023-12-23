Jammu: Mobile Internet services were suspended in two districts of Poonch and Rajouri of J&K Saturday as the security forces continued a massive operation in the twin districts.

Mobile Internet services were suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts after the mysterious death of three persons in Bafliaz area where terrorists had targeted two Army vehicles Thursday.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured in Thursday’s terror attack on an Army Gypsy and a truck in Dera Ki Gali of Bafliaz area.

The terrorists reportedly decamped with the service weapons of the slain soldiers.

Security forces launched a massive search operation in the densely forested areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts where reportedly a group of 30 terrorists is hiding.

Three locals identified as Mohd Showkat, 27, Shabir Ahmad, 32 and Safeer Hussain, 43, of Topa Peer village in Bafliaz area were found dead under mysterious circumstances Friday.

Senior police and Army officers are monitoring the situation as additional deployments have been rushed to the affected areas.

Authorities said mobile Internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of rumours by anti-social elements.

Locals said that the three slain persons had been picked up by the Army. There is no official confirmation about the cause of death of the three persons.

Meanwhile, despite extensive combing operations going on in both Poonch and Rajouri districts, the security forces have not so far succeeded in locating the hiding terrorists.

IANS