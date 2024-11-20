Imphal: The Manipur government Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It had been extended for two more days on Monday.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation decided to continue suspension of mobile internet … services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi of Manipur for another three days,” it said.

On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services.

However, it lifted the restriction on broadband services on Tuesday, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

PTI