New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said a modern museum displaying the lives and belongings of all former Prime Ministers will be opened soon.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came at a book release event. The book ‘Chandra Shekhar — The Last Icon of Ideological Politics’ is written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Ravi Dutt Bajpai.

“…Several Prime Ministers have been forgotten. But I have decided that a huge modern museum of all former Prime Ministers will be constructed in Delhi,” Modi said.

He appealed to the family members of all formers Prime Ministers to collect their memorabilia so that the new generation could know about their achievements. “There is need for a new political culture in the country,” said Modi. “Chandra Shekhar ji can inspire the new generation if he is viewed in the right perspective”.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest at the function. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also participated.