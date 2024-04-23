Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among the 40 star campaigners for the BJP in the simultaneous polls in Odisha.

The others on the list were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to a letter submitted by the BJP to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state Tuesday.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma are also on the list.

Odia actors Anubhav Mohanty, Sritam Das, Harihar Mohapatra and Pinky Pradhan also found a place on the list.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13.

There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which has a 147-member assembly.

