New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again attacked the Narendra Modi government for its inaction as “many innocent people” continued to lose the battle against Covid and said a crime has been committed against India.

He said the only way to stop the apocalyptic march of the pandemic was an immediate complete lockdown with the protection of NYAY scheme for the vulnerable sections.

“Government of India (GOI) doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown – with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. Government of India’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, lamenting at the government he said, “I just want to make it clear that a lockdown is now the only option because of a complete lack of strategy by GOI. They allowed, rather, they actively helped the virus reach this stage where there’s no other way to stop it. A crime has been committed against India.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad has been critical of the central government over the handling of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

On Tuesday, India recorded over 3.57 lakh fresh cases of Covid with 3,449 fatalities.