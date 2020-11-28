New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws are camping at the Tikri and Singhu borders. Farmers from Punjab, who have come to Delhi have been allowed to congregate at the Nirankari grounds in Burari and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is here to take stock of the arrangements and to ensure they are provided basic amenities.

Chadha says the “The Kejriwal government welcomes farmers to Delhi and the Modi government must not turn it into an ego conflict.”

About Aam Aadmi Party banners being put up at Nirankari Maidan, Chadha told IANS, ” If a person is doing something on his own it is a different matter, but we are only here to extend hospitality to the farmers.”

Tents, shelters and portable toilets are being provided to the protesting farmers. “We have been given instructions by Chief Minister Kejriwal to ensure that all the arrangements in Nirankari Maidan are in place. Wherever farmers want to go and protest, they should have complete independence. The Modi government should not make it an ego conflict,” said Chadha.

“Farmers should be allowed wherever they want to go. Arvind Kejriwal will be the host of farmers in Delhi,” Chadha further said.

Basic essential amenities are being provided to the farmers at Nirankari Maidan. As part of this, drinking water was the first thing arranged here. For this the Delhi government had sent its MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-president Raghav Chadha to Burari to take stock of the arrangements yesterday.