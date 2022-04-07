New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met the BJP’s Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Odisha at his official residence here over breakfast.

Sources said that all the MPs — from both Houses of the Parliament, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were present in the meeting.

It has been learnt that the Prime Minister asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to strengthen the organisation at ground level and connect with the people.

“Prime Minister Modi asked the MPs to reach out to the people with the government’s development and welfare measures. He told all the MPs present in the meeting to tell people about the development and welfare schemes of the Central government. PM Modi also asked the MPs from four states to ensure that development and welfare measures reach the people,” sources said.

Party insiders said that the Prime Minister has also discussed their working and advised how to improve it further for the benefit of comman man.

The Prime Minister and MPs also discussed the important issues regarding their states.

A party functionary said that it was a courtesy meeting and the Prime Minister regularly calls such meetings during Parliament sessions with MPs from different states.

Recently, the Prime Minister had met party MPs from Gujarat.

IANS