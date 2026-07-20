New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most anti-youth” PM in the country’s history as he accused the government of not just failing the youth but also pouncing on them.

Gandhi’s remarks came after security forces resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, protesting against the paper leaks, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session.

As CJP supporters, including students, marched towards Parliament, the police tried to stop them and used teargas and lathi-charged them.

“Prime Minister Modi is the ‘most anti-youth Prime Minister in India’s history – He’s so ‘anti-youth’ that he can’t even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi said when children raise legitimate questions about education, they are met with batons and detention in response.

“The criminals who leaked the papers roam free – and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten.

“This government is not just failing the youth – it is pouncing on them,” the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.