The Cannes 2025 red carpet had its share of glamour, but it was emerging Indian actress Ruchi Gujjar who stole the spotlight by turning her fashion moment into a bold political statement.

Dressed in a handcrafted ensemble by designer Roopa Sharmaa, complete with mirror work, zardozi embroidery, and a Bandhani dupatta from Zaribari’s Ram, Ruchi exuded royal elegance. But then came a twist: the bold necklace, designed with traditional Rajasthani motifs and Modi’s instantly recognisable face, became the centerpiece of the look and of the global conversation.

