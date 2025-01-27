Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city for the two-day Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 starting January 28, police have declared a ‘no flying zone’ over the entire stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Janata Maidan, where the event will take place.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra Monday said the PM will arrive at the airport around 10:35 AM and proceed to inaugurate the conclave. This will be Modi’s second visit to the state this month, following his presence at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas January 9 at the same venue.

Sources in the police department said Modi is expected to spend about 90 minutes at the event, where he will address a distinguished gathering of industrialists and investors, including LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, and others, before departing for Dehradun.

Modi will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha exhibition that highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

The two-day conclave will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination, an official release said..

Police will deploy 60 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) along with over 400 officers throughout Bhubaneswar. Additionally, media outlets have been prohibited from using drones to cover the PM’s visit.

“Media personnel have been advised not to fly drones in and around Janata Maidan due to security concerns,” the police said.

Nearly 7,500 delegates including representatives from about 17 countries will participate in the conclave.

While Singapore, Australia and Malaysia will lead discussions and collaborations, delegations from countries such as Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, the UK, the US and Nepal will also participate in the event, said state industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

“The conclave will be a historic event in the state. PM Modi will inaugurate the event. Apart from traditional metal and mineral sectors, the state encourages investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductor and other sectors, which will generate a lot of employment for local people,” the minister said.

The minister informed that the conclave will focus on three themes — Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha and Women Entrepreneurship. CEO roundtables, women leadership roundtables and editors’ roundtables are also planned during the event.

A special session on countries of focus will be the spotlight of the flagship investment summit, he said.

“We are hopeful that the state will attract investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore from the conclave. The investors are interested in setting up their projects in Odisha keeping in view the PM giving so much stress on the state,” the minister said.

PTI