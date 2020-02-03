New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra Sunday turned up at Mumbai airport to take a flight to an unknown destination on Vistara. Though IndiGo Airlines and Air India had suspended him from flying with it for six months, Vistara decided to follow the rules for suspension of a passenger.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra, who has been in the eye of storm for the consequences of his alleged heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami, tweeted, “My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process… #lovevistara.”

Modi ji please aap Ambani ke plane aur Adani ke helicopter mein hi ghoomiye… Kahin mujhe koi flight mein mil gaye aur main phir sey emotional ho gaya toh zindagi bhar IRCTC ki website sey joojhna padega… 🙏🙏🙏 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 3, 2020

Apart from IndiGo, Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir also imposed a flying suspension on him.

Sitting on the flight, he also trolled IndiGo and Narendra Modi.

Trolling IndiGo, he wrote: My thoughts exactly, showing his middle finger.

Kamra had demanded a sum of ₹25 lakh from the airline for the mental pain and losses incurred by him on account of the cancellation of his scheduled shows.

The comedian also demanded that Indigo Airlines revoke the suspension with immediate effect and tender an unconditional apology. “The company will duly respond to any legal notice that it receives in relation to this matter,” said IndiGo in a statement.

The pilot, who was operating the flight in which the incident took place, had expressed his concerns over IndiGo taking action in the case ‘without consulting him’ in a letter.

Director-General of Civil Aviation recently said that action taken by the four airlines imposing flight ban on Kamra was “in complete consonance with civil aviation requirements”.

*For all you people who think I’m a congress employee* https://t.co/aWkpLsmO9J pic.twitter.com/bO11qsc1zL — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 2, 2020

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he asked several questions to Goswami while the latter remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former’s questions, jibes, and comments.