New Delhi: Reacting to reports of the Central Vista as essential service, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has attacked the Union government and raised questions about the vaccines.

Addressing a press conference Monday Khera said, “Central Vista is an essential service, amid this pandemic in the capital where thousands are dying every day, lakhs are suffering and struggling for hospital beds, for oxygen, for medicines, in the same capital city, the Central Vista is an essential service, but the vaccine will come in July, is that a joke?”

He said over the last 15 days, the tragedies in the hospitals that we have all witnessed in Delhi, which is the capital city, a few kilometres from the Central Vista, hospitals are pleading through social media, through media, they are pleading, begging for oxygen.

“Is the vaccine available? We have been told by the manufacturers that it wouldn’t be available before July. I don’t want to remind Hon’ble Prime Minister what he said in January at the World Economic Forum that by August, 300 million people would be vaccinated,” he said.

The Congress demanded auditing and distribution of foreign aid like injections, oxygen and other drugs. “We request and demand from the Government, every day, please make public, share it with every Indian, where has this aid come from, where is it going — which state, which hospital, which agency,” he said.