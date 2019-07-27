Islamabad: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to quit the longest format of the game has not gone down well with former greats like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram as they both feel it was an early exit by Amir.

Left-arm pacer Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, he had said that he will continue playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

Commenting on his retirement, Akhtar said: “I am thoroughly disappointed that Amir has retired at the age where players are at the peak of their careers. It was time for Amir to pay back Pakistan. In a time where Pakistan’s run in Test matches is so poor, Amir was needed to deliver for his side and help them win some series.”

“I had helped Pakistan win series in England and New Zealand despite knee injuries,” the former Pakistan pacer said on his YouTube channel.

“If I were part of the Pakistan selection board, I would have not allowed these boys to play T20s. There are times when you should make money but this is the time when Pakistan needs you. I request the board to look into the matter. Amir is just 27 and his retirement shows us the mentality of the players. I think this is the time for Pakistan PM Imran Khan to look into the matter to bring dynamic and energetic people,” he added.

Wasim Akram also took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Amir’s decision and said: “To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format,” Akram tweeted Friday.