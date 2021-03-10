Kochi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination Wednesday. The actor shared the news with fans on his social media accounts.

Mohanlal got the vaccination in Kochi, Kerala.

Posting a picture of him getting vaccinated on Instagram, Mohanlal captioned: “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital.”

The actor also thanked the medical fraternity and the Government of India.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive,” he wrote.

Besides Mohanlal, actors Kamal Haasan and Anupam Kher have also taken their first dose of vaccination.’

Mohanlal’s latest release is Drishyam 2. The film directed by Jeethu Joseph is already on its way to be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He is now shooting for his upcoming film Aaraattu.