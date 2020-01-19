Siddhartha Mohanty, a miniature book collector from Odisha, will feature in the next episode of History TV18 series ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India

BHUBANESWAR: He can be called the ‚God of Small Things‘ as size does not matter to him. Meet 43-year old Siddhartha Mohanty from the capital city, the proud owner of Asia’s most extensive collection of miniature books in English who is set to feature in the next episode History TV18 series ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India.’

As the only Indian member of the Miniature Book Society, USA, Siddhartha has a collection of 4,000 miniature books from 40 countries. While a large part of his collections has books in English, he also has miniatures in languages like Hindi, Sanskrit and Gujarati, among others.

Moreover, these books are not more than three inches in height, width or thickness, and are made and printed using special techniques. The oldest book in his collection is an Almanac from the 1700s. He also owns more than 100 miniature Gitas in 30 different languages, along with around 200 miniature Bibles.

One of the longest running and successful factual series, History TV18’s ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ presents inspirational stories of Indians who have made an extraordinary impact. While the seasons had variety of talents from all across the world, one of its episodes had also featured Bhubaneswar’s gifted school kids.

The kids, who were students of Dr Atal Bihari Mallick, were trained to channelise thoughts into reality. His unique Matho-technique also helped a nine-year-old fetch appreciation by Hindustan Book of World Records for his attempt to multiply a 50-digit number with a single-digit number.

Mallick, who has set up a centre at Satyanagar in Bhubaneswar to improve memory retention in kids says that for humans, memorising through visuals is much more powerful than listening to something or tasting something.

The sixth season which will be aired on 20th and 21st January, 8 PM will also feature other fascinating achievements from across the country along with Siddhartha’s unique collections.

