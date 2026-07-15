Mumbai: Actress Karishma Tanna seems to continue to prioritise fitness and mindfulness as she enters the final phase of her pregnancy.

The actress, who is currently in her ninth month of pregnancy, is expected to welcome her first child anytime soon. She was spotted stepping out of a gym after her workout session Wednesday afternoon where she interacted with the paparazzi stationed at the location.

Karishma looked comfortable in black trousers paired with an olive green shirt, completing her look with a messy ponytail.

Earlier too, the actress had shared many glimpses of her pregnancy fitness journey on social media.

Most recently, Karishma gave fans a peek into how her early mornings look during pregnancy.

In the video shared by the actress on her social media account, she was seen beginning her day by eating two to three pieces of dry coconut (kopra) for healthy fats, followed by coconut water mixed with sabja seeds to stay hydrated and nourished.

She was then seen practising Anulom Vilom, describing it as a way of “bringing balance from within.”

The actress also demonstrated a simple four-count breathing exercise, urging viewers to “inhale for four counts and exhale for four counts” to stay calm.

She later was seen performing Bhramari pranayama, calling it “the hum that quiets my mind.” Karishma concluded the video with a few moments of gratitude before beginning her day.

Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “9th month pregnant Routine… hope you’re doin it too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

For the uninitiated, Karishma married Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. The couple is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

Earlier last month, the actress celebrated her pregnancy with a spiritually themed baby shower attended by close friends and family. The intimate gathering featured bhajans, devotional music and prayers.