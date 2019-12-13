Nabarangpur: Mondei-2019, the three-day annual cultural extravaganza that showcases Nabarangpur’s rich cultural heritage, began on a colourful note here Friday.

In the afternoon, the carnival started its journey from Maa Bhandargharani temple passing through the Mahatma Gandhi Marg to the main venue where a number of traditional folk dances were performed by various troupes.

The carnival started after Collector and Chairperson of District Council of Culture, Ajit Mishra, offered prayers to Goddess Bhandargharani, the presiding deity of the town, in presence of dignitaries. ST, SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister, Jagannath Saraka, local MP Ramesh Majhi along with legislators Manohar Randhari, Nityananda Gond and Prakash Majhi and others joined the carnival. Hundreds of townsfolk took part in the carnival.

In the night, the main function of the mega cultural festival was inaugurated at Mondei Ranga Manch here.

Inaugurating the event, Minister Saraka lauded the cultural heritage of the district. He said the government is giving importance to the development of culture and tourism of the district. MP Majhi spoke on the important role of Mondei in bringing the district to the limelight and said that the festival has brought a special recognition for the district in the state and national level. Collector Mishra, who presided over the inaugural function, said Nabarangpur is a land of art, culture and traditions. Through the festival, an opportunity has been created to showcase the age-old folk dances of the district. Besides, the festival also gives scope to the local artists to exhibit their hidden talents.

A five-day Pallishree Mela being held along with the Mondei festival was also inaugurated by Minister Saraka.

