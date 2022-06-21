New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about nine hours Tuesday on the fifth day of his deposition in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi, 52, left the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi just before 8 pm along with his security escort.

Sources said his questioning will resume after a short break.

He reached the federal agency’s office around 11:15 am and did not take any break post noon as he had done in his previous appearances.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.