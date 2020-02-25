Kendrapara: Over a dozen persons were injured following an attack by a troop of monkeys at a village in this district, officials said Tuesday. The attacks have been taking place at frequent place for the last couple of days, they informed.

The monkeys also ravaged farmland at Badamangarajpur village in Derabish police station area, stated another official.

More than 12 people, including two boys, were injured in the attack, the official stated, adding that the Forest Department has been asked to drive away the monkeys.

“People here are scared to go outdoors as the monkeys have been going berserk. We are helpless. Neither the administration nor the Forest Department has paid any heed to our grievances,” alleged Artatrana Pradhan, a local. She also said that the monkeys are biting people without the slightest provocation.

Sources said that Forest Department officials have already reached the village where the attacks have taken place. However, it is not one monkey that they have to contend with, it is a gang who are attacking humans in synchronized manner.

PNN