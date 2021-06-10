Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday that the southwest monsoon is likely to make its presence felt across entire Odisha in the next 2-3 days.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal between 4.5 and 5.8km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around June 11.

The low pressure area will trigger heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha during the period June 10 to 14.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Nabarangpur districts Thursday.

It will continue in many coastal, and other districts till June 14. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has asked all collectors and municipal commissioners to start preparations for tackling the situations after heavy rains.

“During such heavy rainfall, flash floods/flood like situation may occur in different rivers, and water bodies. In hilly areas landslides may occur. Waterlogging may happen in different parts including urban and low lying areas,” the SRC said in the letter to the district collectors.

They have been asked to take measures to prevent damage to life and property. Authorities have been advised to keep all flood shelters ready to evacuate people, if needed, the letter said.

PNN