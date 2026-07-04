New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and more parts of Rajasthan over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

In its daily forecast, the IMD said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and the Gujarat region between July 4-7, Madhya Maharashtra between July 4-6, Saurashtra and Odisha July 4-5, and West Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The department said a “well-marked low-pressure area lay over the northwest Bay of Bengal”.

“Under its influence, the monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next four-five days,” the IMD said.