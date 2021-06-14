Bhubaneswar: Centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will open for visitors from June 16. The Monument Section of the ASI issued Monday an order in this regard.

“Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally-protected Monuments, Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021,” read the order.

However, the order clarifies it that the opening of these places will be in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by states or district disaster management authorities.

Appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and State/UT Ministries/Deptt in this regard shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors, stated the order.

Notably, there are 80 centrally-protected monuments and three museums at Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Konark in Odisha. The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar are the most visited ones among the monuments in Odisha. They have been out of bounds for visitors since April 15.

PNN