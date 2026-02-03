Vadodara: Beth Mooney played the role of a sheet anchor with a composed unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Giants posted a competitive 168 for 7 against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator, here Tuesday.

The Australia opener struck 62 not out off 51 balls, laced with six boundaries, holding the innings together after the Giants were put under severe pressure early by the Delhi bowlers.

Mooney found crucial support from fellow Australian Georgia Wareham (35), with the duo adding a brisk 61 runs for the fifth wicket.

Mooney then stitched together another valuable 39-run stand with Kashvee Gautam (18) to lift the Giants to a fighting total.

Delhi made early inroads through Chinelle Henry (3/35), who removed the dangerous Sophie Devine (6), before Nandini Sharma (2/44) made an immediate impact by striking off her first two deliveries in the sixth over.

Nandini first accounted for Anushka Sharma (16), who attempted a flick off her pads but only managed a mis-timed shot to mid-on, where Henry completed a diving catch.

She followed it up with an even bigger scalp, inducing a thick outside edge from skipper Ashleigh Gardner (0), safely taken by Sneh Rana at slip.

Mooney attempted to counter-attack with a four off Nandini, but the boundaries dried up once spinners Minnu Mani (1/23) and Rana (0/30) were introduced.

The pressure mounted as Mani had Kanika Ahuja (6) stumped by Lizelle Lee, bringing Wareham to the crease.

Wareham struck three boundaries and a six to inject momentum into the innings as Mooney continued to anchor from the other end.

However, just when the Giants appeared to be gaining control, Henry returned to dismiss Wareham and Bharti Fulmali in the same over.

The Giants recovered late in the innings as Mooney and Kashvee found the boundary in the closing overs to ensure a competitive total on the board.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 168/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 62 not out, Georgia Wareham 35; Chinelle Henry 3/35, Nandani Sharma 2/44) vs Delhi Capitals.