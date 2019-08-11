All rounder Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery Friday. The left-hand batsman would need 4-6 weeks of rehabilitation for recovery.
While his loyal fans wished him quick recovery, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes penned a heartfelt message, asking the Indian left-hander to listen to his body and ending his post with #aramse.
“@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend – knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse,” tweeted Jonty Rhodes.
Have a look at his pictures from the hospital:
सुरेश रैना के घुटने की हुई सर्जरी , झेलना पड़ सकता है 'बड़ा नुकसान' हाल ही में टीम इंडिया (Team India) से बाहर चल रहे सुरेश रैना (Suresh Raina) के घुटने की सर्जरी होने की खबर सामने आई है | इसके तहत, बीसीसीआई (BCCI) द्वारा रैना से जुड़ी इस खबर को अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से साझा किया गया है | वैसे बता दें कि 32 साल के सुरेश रैना (Suresh Raina) ने आखिरी बार साल 2018 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था | जिसके बाद से सुरेश रैना ने टीम में वापसी करने के तहत कई प्रयास किए, लेकिन घरेलू क्रिकेट में स्तरीय प्रदर्शन न कर पाने की वजह से और बाकी खिलाड़ियों के शानदार प्रदर्शन का असर इस प्रकार रहा कि सुरेश रैना की टी-20 टीम (T-20 Team) में दुबारा वापसी नहीं हो सकी |
Suresh Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.
