All rounder Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery Friday. The left-hand batsman would need 4-6 weeks of rehabilitation for recovery.

While his loyal fans wished him quick recovery, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes penned a heartfelt message, asking the Indian left-hander to listen to his body and ending his post with #aramse.

“@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend – knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse,” tweeted Jonty Rhodes.

Have a look at his pictures from the hospital:

Suresh Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.