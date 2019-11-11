More pictures of actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli from their vacation in Bhutan have surfaced on social media. The new photos show her and Kohli cuddling with a puppy in front of a temple.

The pictures were shared by Anushka that have been going viral now. Both Anushka and Virat are dressed in thick jackets, gloves and woollen hats to brave the cold.

In one pic, Anushka is seen flashing a big smile while a puppy sits in her lap. The next picture shows Virat playing with the puppy. The third picture shows Virat climbing a small hill. The couple seems to be enjoying a trek.

Recently, even Virat shared some pictures from the vacation and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

The right-handed batsman who turned 31 November 5 thanked his fans and wrote, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.” The trip is a part of his long birthday celebrations.

Anushka shared pictures on his birthday and wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”