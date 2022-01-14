Bhubaneswar: With rainfall continuing in many parts of Odisha under the influence of western disturbance Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued Yellow Warning for more rain in as many as 21 districts of the state for next few hours.

Weather forecasts and warnings for farmers (for next 24 hours)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

“Trough from North Interior Karnataka to North Interior Odisha at 0.9 kilometre above Mean sea level persists,” a mid-day bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall and/or thundershower has occurred at most places over the districts of Odisha with heavy rainfall at one place over the district of Rayagada of South Interior Odisha, the bulletin read.

IMD regional centre also mentioned that the major amount of rainfall recorded in Cms include Kutraguda of Rayagada (7), Bhuban of Dhenkanal (6), Nuagada of Gajapati (6), R Udayagiri of Gajapati (5), Mathili of Malkangiri (4), Lamataput of Koraput (4), Kashinagar of Gajapati (3), Kalinga of Kandhamal (3), Gunupur of Rayagada (3), Sukinda of Jajpur (3), Jeypore of Koraput (3), Padmapur of Rayagada (3), Paralakhemundi of Gajapati (3), R Guda of Rayagada (2), Banpur of Khurda (2), Muniguda of Rayagada (2), Similiguda of Koraput (2), Digapahandi of Ganjam (2), Brahmagiri of Puri (2), Barpali of Bargarh (2), Gopalpur of Ganjam (2), Lanjigarh of Kalahandi (2), Gudari of Rayagada (2), Sorada of Ganjam (2), Koraput town of Koraput (2), Padampur of Bargarh (2), Dhenkanal town of Dhenkanal (2), Athgarh of Cuttack (2) and Mahendragarh of Gajapati (2).

Minimum (night) temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. The temperatures, as recorded, were markedly above normal at a few places over Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha, above normal at most places over South Coastal Odisha, at many places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the state, the mid-day bulletin of IMD further stated.

Highest maximum temperature of 27.0 C was recorded at Nayagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.50C was recorded at Bolangir and Paralakhemundi in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecasts and warnings for the next five days:

Friday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2022): Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Nuapada.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.01.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Temperature Forecast:

There would be no major changes in the minimum (night) temperature during next 24 hours and a gradual fall by 3°C to 4°C in subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood (valid for next 24 hours)

Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 24°C and 17°C, respectively.

PNN