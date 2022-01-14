Burla: Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla postponed the MBBS exams in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in Odisha, the authorities informed Friday.

The exams were scheduled to be held Saturday (January 15).

“VIMSAR took the decision to defer the pre-scheduled exams taking into account the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and for the safety of its students,” the medical institute’s Dean expressed.

“The Institute has released a detailed circular regarding postponement of MBBS exams which were scheduled to be held from Saturday. The exams have been postponed till future notice,” the Dean added.

Meanwhile, aspirants of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to postpone the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main Exam-2020 in view of the Covid-19 situation.

It is pertinent to mention, in the last 24 hours, the state reported a total of 10,273 cases including 1,065 cases from newborn to 18 years age group. Khurda reported maximum of 3,496 Covid-19 cases, followed by Sundargarh (1,049), Cuttack (844) and Sambalpur (529).

As per tweets of Health and Family Welfare department, Sambalpur district registered 570 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, 596 fresh caseload Wednesday, 609 Tuesday and 644 Monday, respectively.

The daily caseload, as reported Friday, has taken tally in Odisha to 11,11,879. The active caseload in the state now stands at 53,171.

More than 30 students of the educational institute had tested positive for coronavirus following which the Sambalpur district administration declared its hostels and staff quarters as Containment Zones.

PNN