Bhubaneswar: Under impact of a cyclonic circulation formed over Chhattisgarh and its nearby areas, an overcast weather condition along with heavy rains are being experienced across the state since Tuesday morning.

According to the weathermen at the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, coastal and interior parts of the state are likely to receive more rains over the next 36 hours.

Most parts of the state including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts are likely to witness thundershower in next 24 hours. The IMD has warned that these districts might experience winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kilometres per hour. IMD has issued ‘yellow warning’ to these districts

Meanwhile, amid the IMD prediction, the state government has directed the collectors of the affected districts to be alert. They have been asked to immediately intimate the emergency operation centres about any damage that takes place owing to the thunderstorm. Farmers have been advised to cover their crops at mandis.

It is feared that the rain may have a detrimental effect on vegetables and Rabi crops.

PNN