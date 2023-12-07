Bhubaneswar: Tata Power distribution companies (discoms) have provided more than 10 lakh new electricity connections in Odisha since 2020, a company statement said.

The discoms, joint ventures between Tata Power and Odisha government, are TP (Tata Power) Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, operating across the state.

The highest number of 3,76,799 new connections were given in the TP Central area from June 2020 to November 2023 while 1,55,801 new connections were energized in the TP South Odisha Distribution Limited area from April 2021 to November 2023, the statement said.

Similarly, during January 2021 and November 2023, 1.67 lakh and 2.86 lakh consumers got new power connections in TP North Odisha and TP Western Odisha area, respectively, it said

Prospective customers can now easily apply through multi-touch points such as website, call, missed call, SMS, WhatsApp, e-mail and customer care centre.

The new procedure involves just 4 steps – registration, document submission, payment and verification and meter installation, the company said.

PTI