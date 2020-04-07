Bhadrak: District police seized more than 100 two-wheelers in Bhadrak Tuesday for violating lockdown guidelines, a source in the police said.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown is underway to combat deadly coronavirus with the men in khaki trying their best to make people understand the importance of the lockdown.

Several videos have gone viral featuring police officers chastening the public violating lockdown rules. Bhadrak administration is also taking several measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The district administration had issued a notification Monday asking denizens to refrain from using motor-vehicles for shopping during lockdown.

PNN