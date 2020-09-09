Bhubaneswar: There has been a notable growth of 13 per cent in farmers’ registration for paddy procurement under the Price Support System (PSS) for this Kharif crop season.

Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain Tuesday afternoon thanked farmers of Odisha as well as officials in the state for achieving the feat.

So far, 14,02,205 farmers have registered their respective names online for upcoming Kharif paddy procurement. As opposed to this, only 12,35,908 farmers had registered their names for sale of Kharif paddy last year.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the online registration work has been executed smoothly and transparently by the department, adhering to all guidelines issued by the state government and maintaining social distancing as well, the Minister asserted.

A total number of 2,852 designated PACs/LAMPs participated in the registration in all 30 districts. In Kharif crop season 2020-21, almost all districts have witnessed higher registration than last year.

Farmers’ registration has recorded a 35 per cent growth in Nuapada district. Bolangir and Jajpur districts have recorded 29 percent growth. Similar growths were registered in farmers’ registration with Mayurbhanj having 28%, Jharsuguda 23%, Deogarh 22%, Bhadrak 20%, Dhenkanal 19%, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Koraput districts with 18%. Cuttack district has recorded a growth of 17%, Sambalpur 16%, Balasore 15%, Bargarh 15% and Sundargarh 13%.

PNN