London: An estimated over 250,000 people saw British Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London when her coffin was displayed for public viewing for a little over four days before the funeral, according to a report Tuesday.

The Queen died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland September 8. People queued 24 hours a day from late Wednesday until 6.30 am Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, to see her coffin in Westminster Hall.

The line stretched from parliament along the south bank of the Thames and past Tower Bridge to Southwark Park.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan told Sky News that more than a quarter of a million “went through parliament” but that it was an approximate figure and the government is still “crunching the final numbers”.

The mayor of London’s office said an estimated 80,000 were in Hyde Park, 75,000 in ceremonial viewing areas and 60,000 on South Carriage Drive.

Overall numbers were much higher as crowds formed on virtually the entire route to Windsor, where Thames Valley Police said 100,000 turned out, the report said.

The last member of the public to see the monarch said she went through the queue twice on the same night.

Footballer David Beckham was among those to pay their respects and others spoke of making new friends with people around them in the line.

On two occasions, the Queen’s children and grandchildren held vigils around the coffin as the public continued to file past.

The Queen was buried beside Prince Philip on Monday evening in a final private ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

It concluded a historic and spectacular day of events that included the state funeral, a final procession through London, and thousands lining the Long Walk as the Queen’s cortege arrived at Windsor Castle.