Sambalpur: More than 30 people belonging to three villages at Kuchinda locality in Sambalpur district fell ill after consuming curd Tuesday night. Among those who fell ill there are women and children also. Police said Wednesday that all those who have fallen ill are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The curd had been bought from a local vendor.

Residents of Lundurudadiha, Janda, and Gosainpada villages had Tuesday purchased some curd from a woman, who regularly sells it around these localities.

Those who consumed the curd started vomiting and complained of stomach upset. All of them have been admitted to the Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the persons undergoing treatment is stated to be critical, informed a doctor. The doctor also added that the children are the worst affected among those who have fallen ill.

Police have launched a search to the find the curd vendor.

