Nila Madhab’s next hindi film shot entirely in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: It is an exciting time for independent Indian filmmakers to showcase their work on screen as interesting experiments are getting accepted and acknowledged. Enthused by the trend, national award winning director Nila Madhab Panda (Padma Shree awardee) is producing a film—‘Bishwa’— with the help of NGOs and a Dutch company.

The entire film is shot amidst the pristine beauty of Odisha. Panda’s long-time associate and Odisha state award winner in short films Anuj Tyagi is directing the film. His film ‘The Last Colour’ which he had co-directed with chef Vikas Khanna had been critically acclaimed in many national and international film festivals. The film was also in the run for the Oscars.

“Bishwa” has a talented cast of acclaimed and popular actors like Vinay Pathak of ‘Bheja Fry’ ,’Khosla ka Ghosla’ and ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ fame, Usha Jadhav, national award winner for Marathi film “Dhag”, Sharib Hashmi, known for the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and Jyoti Subash, best known for her works in Marathi and Bollywood films like ‘Phoonk’ and ‘Aiyyaa’. While many Odia technicians are part of the crew, Odia film actress Lipsa Mishra is also starring in the film.

The film tries to talk about vision, loneliness, fear and love. It is a tale of relationship between an overprotective father and his blind son. It attempts to look at blindness in an entirely different angle. An NGO that focuses on blindness is also an integral part of this film. The film is about kids, but it surely is more than a tale about cute kids. It talks about the transition and changes that every kid and every parent goes through.

Though Indian cinema has evolved and become more inclusive, it is still work in progress, when it comes to cinema for young minds.

Panda loves to tell stories where kids look at the world with curiosity and this one is no exception. ‘Bishwa’ is scheduled to hit theaters in the last quarter of 2020.