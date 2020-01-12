Berhampur: The number of birds under the Berhampur forest division saw an increase over the previous year as 12,332 birds of 72 species were found living under various forest ranges of the division.

The matter came to the fore during a bird census carried out in Berhampur, Digapahandi, Samantiapalli, and Khallikote forest ranges under the division. A maximum of 2,832 birds were found living at Badahumma under Khallikote forest range.

At least 890 birds were found in Tampara lake under Berhampur forest range and 510 at Samantiapalli forest range. Migratory birds have been flocking to the area due to conducive weather. Most of the birds were found at Tampara lake, Dakhinpur ghai, Bahuda river, Humma lake, Rushikulya river mouth, Panda Sagar, Gopal Sagar, Baghalati reservoir, Kanalira, Kalingadola, Ghodahada dam, Chakraborty Sagar and Odasingi Sagar.

At least 1905 Asia Open Bill Stroks, 1260 Indian Pond Horns, 1195 Little cormorants, 785 little egrets, 751 cattle egrets were found in the forest division, divisional forest officer Amlan Nayak said.

As many as 11,911 birds of 92 species were found living in various water bodies under the forest division in 2019 census while the number was 8,380 in 2018. At least 37 teams participated in the drive.

However a crocodile census in Ghodahada dam under this block in Ganjam district witnessed a marginal increase of 44 mugger crocodiles in the reservoir in comparison to 43 crocodiles last year.

As many as 65 muggers, also called marsh crocodiles, were identified during the census at Ghodahada dam and adjoining tanks, Digapahandi forest ranger Pramod Kumar Khadgaray said.

Notably, the reservoir acts as a unique and independent ecosystem that supports a large breeding population of mugger crocodiles. The reservoir and feeder streams are home to a variety of fish species and reflect a close affinity to tropical fauna.

Similarly, the census saw an increase of 22 crocodiles living in the water bodies adjoining the dam which was only 15 last year.

Ten trained teams of forest officials participated in the census which started at 9 am Friday and continued till 2 in the afternoon. The census team travelled in boats to count the reptiles living inside the reservoir and water bodies.

Assistant conservator of forests A Madhavilata, Samantiapalli ranger Rajat Kumar Mishra, forester Akshaya Kumar Tripathy, Sitaram Patra, Sibaram Nayak, K Kavita Reddy participated in the census drive.

