Bhubaneswar: In view of the increase in day temperature across the state, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday announced the beginning of morning classes in schools from April 2 for the safety of students.

The new timings for Classes I to VIII will be 6:30 am to 10 am, while for Classes IX and X will be from 7 am to 11 am. This decision was taken after witnessing a steady rise in temperature, the school and mass education minister said.

The regional meteorological centre Wednesday issued a heat wave warning for several districts of Odisha for March 31 and April 1.

It forecasted that the maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3°C during the next two days and there will be no large change thereafter.

Maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next three to four days.

Minister Dash said: “Looking at the heat wave situation that is likely to prevail in the state in the coming days, we have decided to change the class timings for school children.”

The schools for Classes I to VII opened in the state February 28 after nearly two years with a week-long rapport building exercise.

