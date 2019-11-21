Do mosquitoes bite you more than others? You can actually be loved by mosquitoes or repel them, depending on certain bodily factors.

Here are a few factors that may be making you a mosquito magnet. And mind you, mosquitoes can smell them from as far as 50 meters.

Blood type: Mosquitoes are attracted to people with O blood type twice more than A blood type, shows research. While for the B blood type, it was more than A type and less than O type.

Carbon dioxide: Mosquitoes are attracted to all types of carbon dioxide. Because bigger people give off more carbon dioxide, mosquitoes bite them more than they bite children. For a similar reason, pregnant women are more susceptible to mosquito bites as they produce more carbon dioxide when they are pregnant than they do otherwise.

Athletes: Mosquitoes are known to love heat, body movement and the smell of sweat. They can smell lactic acid, uric acid, ammonia and other such compounds that are contained in your sweat. This attracts them to you and with them, their bites.

Skin Type: Skin that contains more amounts of steroids or cholesterol attracts more mosquitoes. When your body is more efficient in processing cholesterol, it leaves by-products on the skin’s surface. And you attract more mosquitoes.

Beer: If mosquitoes are attracted more to you when your blood has beer is still under scrutiny. But a certain study had pointed out that due to the smell of ethanol in sweat after consuming beer could be triggering mosquitoes to attack you.