Mumbai: From catfights to love affairs, the Bigg Boss house has seen multiple link-ups and affairs. Through various seasons, we have witnessed a lot of romantic connections inside the house- while some resulted in marriage, others in breakups.

As today is the birthday of Claudia Ciesla, who is among those who has a controversial love story in Bigg Boss. Let’s know about her and the other couple’s controversial love story:

Akashdeep Sehgal and Pooja Bedi: This is one of those relationships inside the Bigg Boss house that flourished quite naturally and didn’t seem forced at all. From maturity to affection, these two had it all. But things did not work out as planned. However, even after parting ways, the two are often spotted hanging out together.

Rahul Mahajan, Monica and Rahul Rastogi: This one was a love triangle. While Rahul Mahajan seemed visibly attracted towards Payal, he also had a connection with Monica. What caught major attention was Payal and Rahul romancing in the pool. However, later on in the show, Rahul ended up proposing to Monica who turned him down.

Tanishaa Mukerjee and Armaan Kohli: If there is one couple that was seen openly hugging and kissing, it was Tanishaa and Armaan. They once even locked themselves in the bathroom without their mikes, leaving the audience in shock. Even though Armaan had a major temper issue, Tanishaa always managed to calm him down. But alas! Things ended between the couple almost immediately after the grand finale of the show and Armaan announced their split on social media.

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon: Gauhar and Kushal were in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss house. From taking a firm stand for each other to confessing their feelings, the duo became the most lovable couple of Bigg Boss. They were popularly referred to as ‘Gaushal’ by their fans. Even after the show ended, they were seen holidaying together and even featured in a music video called ‘Zaroori tha’. But their romance split out after a little more than a year.

Pravesh Rana and Claudia Ciesla: Emotional Atyachar fame, Pravesh Rana and German model-actress, Claudia Ciesla’s relationship buzzes inside the Bigg Boss house. Pravesh was Claudia’s Hindi teacher in the Bigg Boss house. He taught her the language, sang her songs which then turned into a full-blown romance. Love knows no language indeed! After the show was over, the couple hardly interacted with each other.

PNN