Mumbai: A survey has revealed that 93 per cent of employees are anxious about returning to office after lockdown. They feel their health will be compromised.

“An overwhelming 93 per cent of employees are anxious to return to office. Their fear is on account of their health being compromised,” said a survey the commissioned by health-tech community product FYI.The survey has been conducted by ‘MindMap Advance Research’.

Introduction of Corporate Health Responsibility

The new normal of a post pandemic world has raised the expectations that employees have from employers towards their health. An overwhelming 99 per cent of respondents said they would like to see a system of Corporate Health Responsibility (CHR). This should be made mandatory for employers, just like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the survey revealed.

This survey was done in the last week of April 2020 with 560 India Inc employees across small, medium and large enterprises. These were located in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Roles of employers

It also revealed that nearly 85 per cent expect their employers to sanitize the office space. The employees want implementation and enforcement of safety guidelines. They also want the employers should come out with new and innovative ways to protect their health.

About 82 per cent said they would agree to participate in measures that require them to be monitored. Eighteen per cent said they would comply if the privacy of their data was assured.

Ready to follow health rules

A high sense of solidarity and doing the right thing by their co-workers emerged strongly among employees. Ninety six per cent confirmed that they would embrace and comply with health monitoring initiatives. They said even if it caused them inconvenience, it wouldn’t matter.

Further, the survey said employees expect the new normal to bring changes and are cognizant of what these could be. About 81 per cent said that employees would resume work only in batches. Another 73 per cent expect employers to enforce work from home as an ongoing process.

Factors that have made professionals anxious

COVID-19 has left all of India Inc’s professionals anxious on several accounts. Fifty nine per cent respondents said they are concerned about their health. Another 25 per cent are anxious about their financial situation while while 16 per cent feared that the crisis will be a prolonged one.

“It may be an understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way we live and work. This event has very quickly served as a tipping point to unprecedented change in the mind-set. Attitudes of people, to both life and work have changed considerably,” the survey said.

