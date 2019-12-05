The India-West Indies T20 International series will start Friday. No doubt there will be some thrilling encounters as the two sides have terrific players in this format of the game. Even though the visitors are without key T20 players Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, they have others like Evan Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmayer, who can take any match by the scruff of its neck and turn it around. Similarly Indians have the firepower to match the Windies – batters like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, not to forget skipper Virat Kohli itself.

Interestingly it is in this format against the West Indies, the hosts do not start clear favourites. The beauty of the T20 game is such that in a couple of overs, the complexion completely changes. Hence even short batting or bowling bursts go a long way in affecting the fate of a match. A quick 25 off 12 balls or for that matter even conceding two runs in the 19th over becomes very vital in a team’s cause

The shorter formats of the game have always been tailor-made for batsmen. Their performances are always hailed more than the bowlers. Orissa POST takes a look at some of the best knocks played during India-West Indies T20 games.

Evan Lewis (125, 62 balls; Jamaica 2017): In this match, India batted first and posted an imposing score of 191 in 20 overs, thanks to some brilliant batting by Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik. It was no doubt a very defendable total, but Evan Lewis made a mockery of the chase. He belted the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground hitting six boundaries and 12 sixes as West Indies reached the winning score in the 19th over itself.

KL Rahul (110, 51 balls, Lauderhill, US, 2016): In this game the West Indies had posted the third best T20 score ever – 245 for 6, thanks again to a 49-ball Evan Lewis century. India started the chase in earnest with Rohit Sharma smashing a 28-ball 62. Even then India needed close to 200 runs in 90 deliveries when Rahul walked into the middle. What followed was an exhibition of clean and correct hitting as Rahul hit the ball to all parts of the ground. He hit 12 fours and five sixes maintaining a strike rate of close to 200 all through the innings. It is another matter though that India lost the game by a run as Dwayne Bravo dismissed MS Dhoni with the final ball of the innings. But it was this knock which made people sit up and take notice of Rahul.

Rohit Sharma (111, 61b, Lucknow, 2018): It was the classic example of the skipper leading from the front. Rohit was on the job from the beginning even though fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (43, 41b) struggled. En route to his century Rohit then became the first batsman to have four T20I centuries under his belt. His batting was craftsmanship at its best with most of the West Indies fielders reduced to mere spectators. In the process Rohit hit seven boundaries and cleared the ropes on six occasions. After India posted 195 for 2, the West Indies could manage only 124 for 9.

Virat Kohli (89, 47b, Mumbai 2016): It was the T20 World Cup semifinal and the big match player that he is, Virat Kohli again came good. His innings gave India just the right impetus and helped the hosts put up 196 for 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat again showed what a cool customer he is while at the crease. He hit 11 boundaries and a six under tremendous pressure. There was a period when India had lost momentum, but Kohli with some superb hitting at the end took them past the 190-run mark. Sadly it later turned out to be for a lost cause.

Andre Russell (43, 20b, Mumbai, 2016): When the power-hitting all-rounder Dre Russ (As Andre Russell is fondly called) walked into bat, West Indies need 76 runs in a little less than seven overs. But with Russell at the crease, they always had hope and the player did not disappoint his team. His hitting prowess – three fours and four gigantic sixes – not only stunned the opposition, but shocked the entire Wankhede crowd who were hoping to celebrate an Indian win. Russell himself described the knock as ‘one of the best I have played in my life’.

