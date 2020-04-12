Cuttack: A new mother who recently delivered triplets at SCB Medical College and Hospital here but could not go home even after being discharged, finally reached home in an ambulance, thanks to former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal.

Sasirekha Sahu, wife of Bulu Sahu of Bidapada village of Binjharpur area in Jajpur district gave birth to three female babies at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Bulu works in Mumbai and could not come to Odisha owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Seven days after her admission, she was discharged from the hospital Friday. After discharge, another problem awaited outside for Sasirekha and her brother. They could not arrange an ambulance to go home until the intervention of former MLA Biswal.

Sasirekha’s brother said, “We had come to SCBMCH in a government ambulance. To go home, I contacted some private ambulances but the fare they demanded was too much for us to pay. Coming to know about former MLA Biswal’s free ambulance service, we contacted him, seeking his help. He readily agreed to help us. He not only sent his ambulance but also gave us some money.”

Sasirekha and her family members said they are at a loss for words to thank former MLA Biswal.

PNN