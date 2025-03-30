Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, channelled her inner girl from the “horror novella”.

Mouni took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images dressed in an embellished saree paired with a brocade corset-like blouse by designer Monisha Jaisingh. She completed her look with smokey eyes and pink lips and chose to keep her hair open.

For the caption, she wrote: “That girl from the horror novella!!!!! (sic).”

It was Saturday, when the trailer of the upcoming film The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Mouni, and Sunny Singh, was unveiled Saturday.

The trailer is filled with witty punchlines, eerie thrills, and a generous dose of Sanjay’s iconic swag. The Bhootnii promises to transport audiences into a world where horror meets humor in the most unexpected ways.

The makers launched the trailer of the movie at a mega event in Mumbai in presence of the entire star cast.

It was February 26, that Sanjay had revealed the title of the film, which was earlier called The Virgin Tree, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. It was also revealed that the project will be hitting the theatres April 18, 2025.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting The Bhootnii which has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

She was last seen in the film Blackout, a comedy thriller by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari.

It stars Vikrant Massey, Ruhani Sharma, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Kelly Dorji and others.

She was also seen in the series Showtime, which delves into the world of the Hindi film industry, production houses and how they function. It features the power struggles and off-camera fights occurring in the backstage areas of the Hindi film industry.

IANS